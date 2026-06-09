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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Royal Capital Group partners L.U.X Property to launch Royal An Nam Living

June 09, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
The two firms have teamed up to introduce a new residential development in the Hoi An - Da Nang corridor, targeting both local and foreign buyers.

DA NANG, Vietnam, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Capital Group has officially entered into a strategic partnership with L.U.X Property, marking the launch of the sales and distribution journey for real estate project Royal An Nam Living Hoi An Da Nang.

Royal Capital Group partners L.U.X Property to launch Royal An Nam Living
Strategically located between Da Nang and Hoi An, Royal An Nam Living benefits from its position within a rapidly emerging urban zone where residential, tourism, commercial, and investment activities converge.

Royal An Nam Living benefits from its position within a rapidly emerging urban zone at the Heart of the Da Nang – Hoi An Growth Corridor

Spanning 66.2 hectares, Royal An Nam Living is master-planned as a modern urban resort community comprising approximately 1,400 products, including residential land plots, villas, and shophouses. The development offers diverse opportunities for investors, homeowners, and commercial operators seeking to benefit from the region's continued expansion.

One of the project's defining features is its low construction density of approximately 30%, with the majority of the land dedicated to green landscapes, water features, public spaces, and community amenities. This approach reflects the growing demand for healthier, more sustainable living environments and aligns with contemporary urban development trends worldwide.

Royal Capital Group partners L.U.X Property to launch Royal An Nam Living
One of the project’s defining features is its low construction density of approximately 30%, with the majority of the land dedicated to green landscapes, water features, public spaces, and community amenities.

Strategically located between Da Nang and Hoi An, Royal An Nam Living benefits from its position within a rapidly emerging urban zone where residential, tourism, commercial, and investment activities converge. The area is expected to benefit significantly from future infrastructure developments, including regional highway project, metro project and the continued southward expansion of Da Nang's urban footprint.

For long-term investors, locations entering a new phase of infrastructure development often present compelling opportunities, as real estate value is driven not only by current conditions but also by future growth potential.

Integrated Amenities Shaping a New Lifestyle Destination

Designed as a fully integrated urban community, Royal An Nam Living features a comprehensive range of amenities aimed at enhancing quality of life and supporting long-term value creation.

Highlights include a 1.7-hectare central plaza, a 3.1-hectare commercial center envisioned as a future retail, dining, and entertainment hub, and a 3-hectare sports complex featuring a swimming pool, pickleball courts, and football facilities. Together, these amenities are designed to foster an active, vibrant, and connected community.

The project features a modern internal infrastructure network, with roadways ranging from 15 to 30 meters in width, ensuring accessibility, connectivity, and a well-organized urban environment throughout the development.

Commenting on the partnership, Sven Albert Saebel, Managing Director of Royal Capital Group, stated:

"Our partnership with L.U.X Property represents a strategic milestone in bringing Royal An Nam Living to the premium real estate market. We are confident that their professional expertise, deep market knowledge, and extensive client network will amplify the project's reach and connect its exceptional value proposition with investors and homeowners across Vietnam."

Royal Capital Group partners L.U.X Property to launch Royal An Nam Living
Sven Albert Saebel, Managing Director of Royal Capital Group, stated at the sales kick-off event

Long-Term Vision and Future Development

Phase 1 of Royal An Nam Living officially launches with 349 residential land plots and villas, establishing the foundation for the broader master plan. The project's next development phase is scheduled for Q3 2026, with an estimated investment of approximately VND 5 trillion, further expanding the scale of the community, enhancing amenities, and strengthening connectivity to key transportation corridors.

As Vietnam's real estate market increasingly shifts toward sustainable, value-driven growth, Royal An Nam Living represents a compelling investment story: a large-scale development located within a strategic growth region, backed by an experienced developer, supported by comprehensive planning, and introduced through a clear market distribution strategy.

Through its partnership with L.U.X Property, Royal Capital Group aims to bring Royal An Nam Living to a broader audience of investors and homeowners seeking long-term opportunities in one of Central Vietnam's most dynamic emerging destinations.

By Royal Capital Group

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TagTag:
Royal Capital Group L.U.X Property Royal An Nam Living Real estate project residential development commercial real estate residential real estate

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