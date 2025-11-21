Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Patrick Vollmer to lead TÜV SÜD as Chairman

November 21, 2025 | 14:53
(0) user say
Patrick Vollmer will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Management at TÜV SÜD AG.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Patrick Vollmer as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG, effective 2 February 2026. He will lead the company forward, joining Ishan Palit (COO) and Sabine Nitzsche (CFO) on the Board of Management.

TÜV SÜD is among the leading international testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) companies. Around 30,000 employees in about 50 countries work to improve technology, systems, and expertise. They play a significant part in ensuring the safety, sustainability and reliability of innovations such as autonomous driving, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.

"Patrick Vollmer brings extensive international experience in industrial and service sectors, as well as a deep understanding of how to grow a service business in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence," says Frank Hyldmar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "With his strategic perspective and collaborative leadership approach, he is well equipped to further reinforce TÜV SÜD's position as a trusted partner for technology, safety, and sustainability."

The new Chairman of the Board of Management values TÜV SÜD's strong heritage as a company that has consistently combined technological progress with public trust. Drawing on his long-standing experience in industries closely connected to TÜV SÜD's business, he aims to build on this foundation and further position the organisation as a driving force for safe and sustainable innovation.

"Leading TÜV SÜD is both an honour and a great responsibility," says Patrick Vollmer. "For many years, I have recognised TÜV SÜD's commitment to combining technological excellence with a strong sense of purpose and integrity. The company's commitment to quality and safety has deep roots. I look forward to working with the Board of Management and our colleagues worldwide to continue the company's success story and shape the next chapters."

Before joining TÜV SÜD, Patrick Vollmer held several senior leadership positions at Accenture, where he was responsible for industrial and service clients across multiple international markets. Since 2024, he has led Accenture's global Industrials business where he was shaping and executing Accenture's global industry strategy for Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defence as well as Transport & Logistics clients. In this role he was also defining Accenture's industry talent and capabilities strategy. Between 2021 and 2024, he headed the company's Products business unit in Germany, Switzerland and Austria where he focused on helping industrial, life sciences and consumer goods companies to transform their business and reinvent products through digitalisation, AI and new business models. From 2015 to 2021, he was responsible for the Industrial equipment sector, which included clients from the automotive, industrial equipment, infrastructure and TIC industries.

Earlier in his career, Patrick Vollmer founded and managed a consulting company, gaining valuable entrepreneurial experience in corporate transformation and growth. He began his professional journey in his family's industrial business before joining Accenture in 1997.

Patrick Vollmer holds an MBA in Business and Economics from the University of Hohenheim.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TUV SUD AG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Patrick Vollmer TÜV SÜD Patrick Vollmer lead TÜV TÜV SÜD Chairman role

Related Contents

TÜV SÜD Names Interim Leader After CEO Transition

TÜV SÜD Names Interim Leader After CEO Transition

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020