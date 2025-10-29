Corporate

Natura Bissé named exclusive spa brand for top hotels

October 29, 2025 | 15:44
(0) user say
Spanish skincare house will craft bespoke treatments for every winner of the 2025 luxury list.

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish skincare brand takes a key step in its commitment to remaining a global leader in the world of high-end wellness experiences and becomes the first and exclusive "Official Spa Brand" of The World's 50 Best Hotels, the global authority in hospitality excellence. With this partnership, Natura Bissé strengthens its commitment to luxury hotels as part of its international growth strategy.

The World's 50 Best Hotels awards ceremony will be held in London this week, bringing together the world's top hoteliers for a three-day event. For the occasion, Natura Bissé will curate a series of innovative experiences designed to inspire attendees in their continuous pursuit of excellence for their guests and to support a sustainable and profitable business model.

This is a key alliance at a time of unprecedented growth in luxury tourism. Demand for high-end, innovative experiences continues to rise, and wellness is becoming a core element of the new emotional and transformative luxury. The latest report from the Global Wellness Institute* states that the wellness sector has grown by 9% annually since 2020 and is projected to reach $9 trillion by 2028 - nearly double its size in 2019.

* Global Wellness Institute (2024). The Global Wellness Economy Reaches a New Peak of $6.3 Trillion And Is Forecast to Hit $9 Trillion by 2028.

"Natura Bissé was born as a spa brand, and for over four decades we have collaborated with some of the world's most iconic hotels. It is an honor to become the first and exclusive official spa partner of The World's 50 Best Hotels. We are convinced we can bring real value to an industry we strongly believe in—one that will play a key role in a new global paradigm that increasingly demands truly transformative wellness experiences.", Lluis Uriach, Strategic Projects Director of Natura Bissé Group.

Natura Bissé is currently present in over 450 hotels around the world, including major groups such as The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Rosewood, Belmond, St. Regis, Fairmont, Mandarin Oriental and Grand Hyatt. The brand's treatments make a true difference in the spa, its 100% charitable amenities—recently awarded by Condé Nast Traveler Spain— delight guests in their rooms, and a carefully curated retail selection allows them to continue their self-care at home.

"We are thrilled to partner with Natura Bissé, a leading name in skincare and spa, that shares our unwavering pursuit of excellence and unforgettable experiences. We are confident they will bring great added value to the 50 Best community and the properties on The World's 50 Best Hotels list.", Craig Hawtin-Butcher, 50 Best Managing Director.

Mireia Gallart, mireiagallart@naturabisse.com + 34 93 591 0231

By PR Newswire

Natura Bissé

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Natura Bissé Skincare brand partnership Luxury hotel spa Bespoke treatments

