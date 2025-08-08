Sheraton Saigon unveils artistic mooncake collection for 2025

The hotel’s 2025 offering, The Grand Opera Collection, presents a symphony of handcrafted mooncakes featuring eight iconic fillings and inspired packaging. Celebrating over two decades of mooncake craftsmanship, this collection transforms a seasonal treat into an emotional and artistic performance of flavour.

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel's mooncake collection is a journey of flavours told by three musical movements

This Mid-Autumn season, Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel invites guests to savour an autumnal symphony through three specially designed gift boxes, each one representing a unique movement in the mooncake concerto. Inspired by the lyrical tones of opera, the collection offers an elegant and emotional journey, where every mooncake is not just a gift, but a story told in moonlight.

Each mooncake is the result of meticulous craftsmanship from over 60 chefs, who spend months handpicking premium ingredients, refining the balance of flavours, shaping every detail, and baking using traditional techniques inherited from the renowned Li Bai restaurant. This is a meticulous, refined process – one that few hotels can preserve through each Mid-Autumn Festival season.

"The Grand Opera Collection is more than a tribute to reunion – it is the overture to a new chapter at Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel. Through this collection, we offer the first glimpse of the soon-to-reopen Grand Opera Tower – a symbol of refined luxury and elevated guest experiences that will redefine hospitality in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City," Julian Wong, general manager from Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel told VIR.

Opening the performance is the Prelude box - a vertical design inspired by traditional lanterns, dressed in elegant Oxford blue. Laser-cut patterns mimic the grand theatre’s arches, casting enchanting shadows. A timeless piece that blends heritage with sophistication. The Prelude box is designed for reuse, ideal as a vanity case or keepsake drawer, blending elegance with environmental mindfulness.

The Grand Opera Collection: A Mid-Autumn Symphony marking the return of the iconic Grand Opera Tower

Inspired by the elegance of ballet, the Harmony box features a slender rectangular form in luxurious Prussian blue. Crafted from premium PU leather and adorned with embossed lotus motifs, its design evokes balance and refinement. The box’s clasp resembles the ornate door handles of private theatre suites – a subtle nod to the grandeur of the opera house. With its refined structure and premium materials, the Harmony box transforms into a graceful storage piece – a lasting memento of the season.

Inspired by vintage travel trunks, the Grand Finale box marks the closing scene - luxurious, theatrical, and unforgettable. Dressed in Midnight blue with refined leather accents, it rests atop a grand staircase under moonlight - evoking the elegance of a final bow in a moonlit musical theatre. The Grand Finale box is crafted to endure a collectible trunk that can be repurposed for travel mementos, fine teas, or heirloom keepsakes.

This year, beyond Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel’s inspired packaging, this year’s collection delights the palate with eight signature flavours, like full-bodied musical notes in a culinary symphony of the Mid-Autumn season. Accordingly, the mooncake price ranges from $56 per box of four cakes to $116 per box for the VVIP edition with six cakes and one box of tea.

The 2025 mooncake collection is available from the lobby of Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel from now until October 6.