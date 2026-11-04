Lavish Dine Catering scales Peranakan food production for Singapore events

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – Singapore’s inaugural SG Heritage Business Scheme has renewed attention on the survival of long-running local trades. Against this preservation push, Lavish Dine Catering shows how catering can keep labour-intensive Nyonya cooking commercially active by serving it at scale across contemporary celebrations.

28-Year Caterer Lavish Dine Keeps Nyonya Traditions Relevant Amid Singapore’s Heritage Push

Keeping Nyonya Craft Alive

Between 2015 and 2025, Singapore’s F&B sector grew 42% amid openings and closures, intensifying pressure on labour-intensive cuisines. Amid this churn, Lavish Dine scales Peranakan cooking for events, retaining hand-ground rempah and slow-cooking techniques across its catering, while the SG61 Island Collection extends that approach to preserve local food heritage through a catering experience.

Taking Peranakan Heritage Beyond the Restaurant

Singapore’s F&B churn has also pushed heritage preservation higher on the agenda. In February 2026, the Ministry of Trade and Industry reaffirmed efforts to preserve local heritage in F&B, including support for established operators and curated food experiences. For Lavish, that preservation happens through continued use, keeping Peranakan cooking on event menus and in front of new audiences.

“Peranakan cuisine holds a special place in our hearts because its recipes carry so much history and meaning. For nearly three decades, we have had the privilege of bringing these flavours to events across Singapore. To us, the best way to honour this heritage is to keep sharing it. Every catered occasion is a chance to introduce these dishes and the stories behind them to new generations and communities, so they can continue to live on,” said Richie Ling, Director, Lavish Dine Catering.

Lavish’s SG61 Island Collection exemplified this, tracing Singapore’s culinary story from Tok Panjang traditions to hawker classics. Its Peranakan catering menus remain available for events across Singapore.

https://www.lavish.com.sg/