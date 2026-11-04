Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lavish Dine Catering scales Peranakan food production for Singapore events

November 04, 2026 | 20:00
(0) user say
Singapore catering provider Lavish Dine Catering Pte Ltd launched its SG61 Island Collection to preserve local Peranakan culinary traditions and supply large-scale corporate events.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – Singapore’s inaugural SG Heritage Business Scheme has renewed attention on the survival of long-running local trades. Against this preservation push, Lavish Dine Catering shows how catering can keep labour-intensive Nyonya cooking commercially active by serving it at scale across contemporary celebrations.

Lavish Dine Catering scales Peranakan food production for Singapore events
28-Year Caterer Lavish Dine Keeps Nyonya Traditions Relevant Amid Singapore’s Heritage Push

Keeping Nyonya Craft Alive

Between 2015 and 2025, Singapore’s F&B sector grew 42% amid openings and closures, intensifying pressure on labour-intensive cuisines. Amid this churn, Lavish Dine scales Peranakan cooking for events, retaining hand-ground rempah and slow-cooking techniques across its catering, while the SG61 Island Collection extends that approach to preserve local food heritage through a catering experience.

Taking Peranakan Heritage Beyond the Restaurant

Singapore’s F&B churn has also pushed heritage preservation higher on the agenda. In February 2026, the Ministry of Trade and Industry reaffirmed efforts to preserve local heritage in F&B, including support for established operators and curated food experiences. For Lavish, that preservation happens through continued use, keeping Peranakan cooking on event menus and in front of new audiences.

“Peranakan cuisine holds a special place in our hearts because its recipes carry so much history and meaning. For nearly three decades, we have had the privilege of bringing these flavours to events across Singapore. To us, the best way to honour this heritage is to keep sharing it. Every catered occasion is a chance to introduce these dishes and the stories behind them to new generations and communities, so they can continue to live on,” said Richie Ling, Director, Lavish Dine Catering.

Lavish’s SG61 Island Collection exemplified this, tracing Singapore’s culinary story from Tok Panjang traditions to hawker classics. Its Peranakan catering menus remain available for events across Singapore.

https://www.lavish.com.sg/

By Lavish Dine Catering Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lavish Dine Catering Peranakan food

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Angel Health Medical launches weight management services in Hong Kong

Angel Health Medical launches weight management services in Hong Kong

Yiwu hosts 2026 China Africa Economic Forum

Yiwu hosts 2026 China Africa Economic Forum

MIFF partners with MATRADE for 2027 trade exhibition

MIFF partners with MATRADE for 2027 trade exhibition

Michelin Guide Thailand features 507 entries in 2027 edition

Michelin Guide Thailand features 507 entries in 2027 edition

Vietnam schedules agrifood initiative launch at COP31 in Turkey

Vietnam schedules agrifood initiative launch at COP31 in Turkey

ISCA launches FlexConnect platform connecting finance talent with employers

ISCA launches FlexConnect platform connecting finance talent with employers

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kolmar Korea wins CES 2027 Best of Innovation award

Kolmar Korea wins CES 2027 Best of Innovation award

Tianji Intelligence displays 21 degree robotic hand at CoRL

Tianji Intelligence displays 21 degree robotic hand at CoRL

Petrolimex deepens strategic cooperation with Japan’s ENEOS

Petrolimex deepens strategic cooperation with Japan’s ENEOS

Aman Group launches ultra luxury brand ATMA for sports

Aman Group launches ultra luxury brand ATMA for sports

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020