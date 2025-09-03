Hong Kong talent war heats up as 6,000 job seekers swarm expo

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hong Kong accelerates the development of its "Eight Centres" strategy and strengthens its global talent initiatives, the 2025 Hong Kong International Talents Career Expo continued its year-round program with Season III: Commerce, Logistics, Culture, Tourism, Sports, Education, Financial Services, and more, alongside the "Enhancing Trade and Logistics, Synergizing Culture, Tourism, Sports and Education, Innovating Financial Services for a Better Quality of Life" Seminar. Both were successfully held on 30 August at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers in Tsim Sha Tsui.

With the same theme, "Gather in Hong Kong, Innovate for the Future," Season III covered a wider range of industries. Over 40 leading enterprises and institutions exhibited, including The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Hactl, CHUBB, PwC, HKT, Towngas, KLN Logistics Group, ZA Bank, PERSOL, and others. These industry-leading companies offered thousands of high-quality positions in total, such as Marketing Officer, Human Resources Assistant, Customer Service Executive, IT Specialist, Programmer, Engineer, and more.

Nearly 6,000 job seekers were attracted and attended the Expo, setting a new record that surpassed the previous two seasons. These professionals came from diverse regions, including mainland China, France, and India. Additionally, the majority of them held advanced academic qualifications. The whole exhibition hall was crowded with people throughout the day and the booths were filled with a vibrant atmosphere, reflecting strong intent among professionals to explore career opportunities and settle in Hong Kong. The organizers also provided comprehensive talent support services, including policy briefings, career planning, start-up consultation, AI-based CV optimization, and ID photo services.

The opening ceremony featured welcome remarks by Mr. Loman Luo, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Hong Kong International Talents Career Expo, Founding Chairman of the Hong Kong Quality And Talent Migrants Association, and Member of the Human Resources Planning Commission. Mr. Luo emphasized that Hong Kong is an open, inclusive, and opportunity-rich international city that enthusiastically welcomes all talents. He said that the organizers of the Expo successfully held Season I in April and Season II in June, and facilitated connections between over 100 prestigious enterprises and more than 8,000 professionals, garnering widespread recognition from the public. He also announced that the Hong Kong International Talent Festival & Season IV of the Career Expo will be held on 20–21 October, which will further enhance platforms for talent development and resource matching to support Hong Kong's position as an international talent hub.

The Honourable Mrs Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, Convenor of the Executive Council and Member of the Legislative Council, delivered the opening address. She highlighted the HKSAR Government's commitment to enhancing talent policies and creating a competitive environment for local and overseas professionals. She also recognized the Expo as an important part of Hong Kong's mission to establish itself as a hub for global high-caliber talent, as well as "an invitation to opportunities" for professionals from around the world to find endless possibilities in Hong Kong.

Following the opening ceremony, the thematic seminar began with three roundtable discussions, including enhancing commercial and logistics capabilities, fostering cultural-economic integration, and pioneering financial service innovations. Senior government officials, industry leaders, and academic experts exchanged and shared their insights on emerging industry trends and prospects for talent growth.

In addition, the Hong Kong Immigration Department hosted a special speech for talents. Officials provided comprehensive explanations of different Talent Admission Schemes, such as the Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS) , the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS), and the Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates (IANG). They detailed the eligibility requirements, application procedures, and visa renewal mechanisms.

The Expo was co-organized by the Hong Kong Quality and Talent Migrants Association, the Hong Kong Management Association, and the Hong Kong Economic Times. The Labour and Welfare Bureau and Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) served as official strategic partners. It was undertaken by Hong Kong Talents Group, with TGather as the comprehensive partner and CTgoodjobs as the comprehensive platform.

At the Expo, HKTE set up a booth to introduce its services and respond to inquiries from participants. HKTE continues to organize and support both online and physical recruitment events, with the aim of assisting talents in their career development and long-term settlement in Hong Kong. It is believed that more high-quality professionals will develop their careers in Hong Kong and contribute to Hong Kong's development.