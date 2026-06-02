China boosts imports of Vietnamese produce

Photo: baodautu.vn

At a Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s press briefing on June 1, Tran Gia Long, deputy director of the Planning and Finance Department, said that Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry, and fisheries exports were estimated at nearly $30.7 billion in the first five months, up more than 9 per cent on-year.

Imports reached approximately $22.3 billion during the same period, rising 12.6 per cent, resulting in a trade surplus of around $8.4 billion for the sector.

China remained Vietnam’s largest export market for agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products, accounting for 20.5 per cent of total export turnover. Exports to China surged 28.4 per cent on-year, the highest growth rate among Vietnam’s key trading partners.

In contrast, exports to the US, the second-largest market with an 18.5 per cent share, declined by 3.6 per cent. Exports to the European Union increased by 4.2 per cent, while shipments to Japan rose by 3.5 per cent.

According to the ministry, the strong recovery of the Chinese market has helped offset declining demand from the US and provided a significant growth driver for several key agricultural commodities.

Agricultural goods continued to account for the largest share of exports, generating nearly $16.4 billion in revenue, up more than 6 per cent compared to the same period last year. Coffee remained one of the most sought-after products in international markets, earning approximately $4.25 billion in the first five months and fulfilling nearly 44 per cent of the annual target.

Fruit and vegetables, rice, and cashew nuts also benefited from rising demand in China, as well as from the effective utilisation of free trade agreements to expand market access. Export turnover for fruit and vegetables exceeded $2.8 billion, while rice and cashew nut exports generated more than $2 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.

In the forestry sector, exports of wood and wood products reached around $7.7 billion after five months, equivalent to more than 42 per cent of the annual target. Fisheries exports achieved roughly 39 per cent of the yearly plan, indicating growth potential in the remaining months of the year if recovery momentum is sustained.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment assessed that the agricultural sector continues as a key pillar of the economy, ensuring food security and making a contribution to Vietnam’s trade balance.

However, the ministry warned that significant challenges remained.