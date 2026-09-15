DKSH's blueprint for resilient supply chains

DKSH's blueprint for resilient supply chains

As global supply chains are being reshaped by an era of unprecedented uncertainty, resilience becomes a strategic capability for businesses to anticipate changes and build long-term competitive advantage.
New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures

New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures

A new decree issued on September 9 aims to streamline contractor selection through digitalisation and stronger procurement oversight.
AEON continues Vietnam expansion with two new malls

AEON continues Vietnam expansion with two new malls

AEON will open two new shopping malls in Thanh Hoa and Halong later this year, part of four openings planned in Vietnam for 2026.

Hi-Tech Vietnam 2026 takes flight

Draft legal amendments target red tape and decentralisation

Specific financial mechanism proposed for Vietnam Railways

Vietnam's recruitment market shows resilience in H1

Vietnam, AFD strengthen development cooperation for new phase

Vietnam, AFD strengthen development cooperation for new phase

On September 10, as part of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's official visit to France, a delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Finance, led by Minister Ngo Van Tuan, visited and held a working session with the French Development Agency at its headquarters in Paris. AFD deputy director general Bertrand Walckenaer chaired the meeting.
Vietnam and France seek to deepen economic and financial cooperation

Vietnam and France seek to deepen economic and financial cooperation

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held talks with French Minister for Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure in Paris on September 10, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral economic and financial cooperation.
Vietnam and France exchange financing agreements for water management project in Dien Bien

Vietnam and France exchange financing agreements for water management project in Dien Bien

On the afternoon of September 10 at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and French Development Agency director general Christophe Lecourtier exchanged a loan agreement and a grant agreement in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Corporate

CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Rising prices and land conversions set to drive rubber profits ACCA marks 25 years in Vietnam
Rising prices and land conversions set to drive rubber profits
Corporate September 15, 2026 | 07:26

Rising prices and land conversions set to drive rubber profits

Vietnam's rubber industry is heading into a potentially bumper 2026-2027, with elevated natural rubber prices, stronger latex sales and substantial gains from rubber tree liquidation and plantation land conversion expected to fuel a sharp rise in corporate earnings.
ACCA marks 25 years in Vietnam
Corporate September 14, 2026 | 14:45

ACCA marks 25 years in Vietnam

Marking 25 years in Vietnam, ACCA is looking beyond a quarter-century of building the professional community to help shape the finance and accounting workforce needed for the country’s next phase of economic development.
DKSH's blueprint for resilient supply chains
CEO Talk September 14, 2026 | 14:00

DKSH's blueprint for resilient supply chains

As global supply chains are being reshaped by an era of unprecedented uncertainty, resilience becomes a strategic capability for businesses to anticipate changes and build long-term competitive advantage.
Customs Department issues urgent guidance on food safety inspection of imported animal products
Biz Link September 15, 2026 | 07:33

Customs Department issues urgent guidance on food safety inspection of imported animal products

The customs authorities will still apply the current regulations when conducting food safety inspections for imported animal-derived and aquatic products

Investing

M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Hung Yen accelerates infrastructure development New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures
Hung Yen accelerates infrastructure development
Investing September 14, 2026 | 15:36

Hung Yen accelerates infrastructure development

Hung Yen is accelerating investment in transport and industry, completing key connectivity routes, expanding production resources, and strengthening new investment flows.
New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures
Investing September 14, 2026 | 14:46

New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures

A new decree issued on September 9 aims to streamline contractor selection through digitalisation and stronger procurement oversight.
BIG Investment founder transfers 1.3 million shares to Brookland Group
M&A September 10, 2026 | 12:05

BIG Investment founder transfers 1.3 million shares to Brookland Group

The founder of BIG Investment Group has transferred more than 1.3 million shares to Brookland Group & Partners to solidify a strategic partnership.
Businesses accelerate overseas expansion
Outbound Investment August 28, 2026 | 15:00

Businesses accelerate overseas expansion

Vietnamese businesses are stepping up efforts to expand overseas.

Your Consultant

KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Vietnam’s capital-markets upgrade creates a new deadline for deal readiness Resolution 10 equals growth driven by strategic innovation
Vietnam’s capital-markets upgrade creates a new deadline for deal readiness
Ansarada September 14, 2026 | 09:00

Vietnam’s capital-markets upgrade creates a new deadline for deal readiness

Vietnam’s elevation to Secondary Emerging Market status is more than another vote of confidence in the country’s growth story. For issuers, advisers and investors, it creates something much more practical: a timetable for readiness.
Resolution 10 equals growth driven by strategic innovation
Your Consultant September 08, 2026 | 14:44

Resolution 10 equals growth driven by strategic innovation

Il-Dong Kwon, managing director and partner at BCG Vietnam, spoke to VIR’s Bich Ngoc about improving the quality of foreign funding and related resolutions to boost high-tech sectors.
Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A
KPMG August 26, 2026 | 14:51

Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A

KPMG's Vietnam's Next Cycle briefing series opens in Singapore, bringing investors and business leaders together to examine the capital flows, reforms and deal activity shaping Vietnam's next phase of growth.
Carbon pricing becomes business reality as ETS pilot launched
PwC September 04, 2026 | 12:46

Carbon pricing becomes business reality as ETS pilot launched

Vietnam's carbon market has entered its pilot phase, making carbon pricing a business issue with implications for compliance and competitiveness.
Vietnam can lead the way in AI regulatory system
Indochine Counsel September 04, 2026 | 09:00

Vietnam can lead the way in AI regulatory system

Vietnam became the first country in Southeast Asia to bring a comprehensive law on AI into force when a dedicated law took effect in March.
Opinion
Shinec pioneers green, digital, and circular IPs in Vietnam
Chairman Pham Hong Diep

Shinec pioneers green, digital, and circular IPs in Vietnam

Vietnam SuperPort: Exploring new terrain in green logistics
Yap Kwong Weng
CEO of Vietnam SuperPort

Vietnam SuperPort: Exploring new terrain in green logistics

From pioneer to key player: Grab's 10-year milestone in Vietnam
Alejandro Osorio
Managing director of Grab Vietnam

From pioneer to key player: Grab's 10-year milestone in Vietnam

CMC Corporation: a pioneer in AI transformation
Nguyen Trung Chinh
Chairman of the Board of Directors, CMC Corporation

CMC Corporation: a pioneer in AI transformation

Topics

Digital Transformation Healthcare Platform Sustainable Energy Human Capital 4.0 Empowering Women Climate Change Response Special Administrative-Economic Zones Bank Scandals Safe and Sound Vietnam

Emagazine

SABECO: Driving growth alongside Vietnam
December 17, 2025 | 11:43

SABECO: Driving growth alongside Vietnam

General director Lester Tan Teck Chuan talked with VIR’s Bich Ngoc on the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development through long-standing brewing tradition in Vietnam.
150 years of SABECO: A journey through Vietnam’s brewing heritage
October 20, 2025 | 11:24

150 years of SABECO: A journey through Vietnam’s brewing heritage

To commemorate 150 years of contributing to Vietnam's brewing industry, SABECO launched its "150 Years of a Living Legacy: Ever Growing, Ever Reaching" campaign on September 10.
Biosimilars innovation to transform Vietnamese pharma
October 09, 2025 | 08:00

Biosimilars innovation to transform Vietnamese pharma

On his first business trip to Vietnam, Russell Miller, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at Enzene Biosciences, shared with VIR’s Ho Ha the company’s ambition to reshape the global biosimilars landscape through innovation and advanced manufacturing.
SABECO highlights heritage and innovation at national exhibition
September 03, 2025 | 13:00

SABECO highlights heritage and innovation at national exhibition

SABECO showcased its legacy and innovations at the 2025 National Achievements Exhibition, celebrating Vietnamese enterprise contributions.
Gearing human resources towards business success amidst evolving challenges
March 08, 2025 | 18:00

Gearing human resources towards business success amidst evolving challenges

The changing needs of Vietnam's workforce, particularly those of the younger generation, are driving the need for businesses to adapt their strategies to attract and retain top talent.

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Toyota calls for hybrid incentives in Vietnam's green vehicle policy Vietnam and France exchange financing agreements for water management project in Dien Bien Building a business model next challenge in forest restoration Vietnam maps out renewable energy hubs to build green supply chains AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project 11 innovations showcased plastic waste management solutions in Vietnam
Toyota calls for hybrid incentives in Vietnam's green vehicle policy
Green Growth September 14, 2026 | 14:30

Toyota calls for hybrid incentives in Vietnam's green vehicle policy

Toyota is urging Vietnam to grant hybrid vehicles the same low-emission zone privileges as battery electric cars, as it deepens local manufacturing.
Vietnam and France exchange financing agreements for water management project in Dien Bien
Green Growth September 11, 2026 | 16:18

Vietnam and France exchange financing agreements for water management project in Dien Bien

On the afternoon of September 10 at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and French Development Agency director general Christophe Lecourtier exchanged a loan agreement and a grant agreement in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Building a business model next challenge in forest restoration
Green Growth September 11, 2026 | 14:00

Building a business model next challenge in forest restoration

At the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Mongolia last month, the conversation shifted from how much land countries can pledge to how restoration can pay for itself.
Vietnam maps out renewable energy hubs to build green supply chains
Green Growth September 09, 2026 | 12:05

Vietnam maps out renewable energy hubs to build green supply chains

Vietnam is exploring renewable energy hubs to link clean power with manufacturing and logistics, officials and experts discussed at a Hanoi workshop.
AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project
Green Growth September 03, 2026 | 16:21

AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project

Swedish engineering services firm AFRY will be international technical advisor for the Thai Binh liquefied natural gas power facility.
11 innovations showcased plastic waste management solutions in Vietnam
Green Growth August 30, 2026 | 10:36

11 innovations showcased plastic waste management solutions in Vietnam

11 Vietnamese innovations showcased scalable solutions to tackle plastic pollution at InnoEx 2026 today, demonstrating how innovation can turn environmental challenges into opportunities for business growth and positive impact.

Most viewed

Property

Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development Tan Lan 3 positions for next wave of manufacturing FDI
Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development
Property September 11, 2026 | 17:46

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

Gamuda Land Vietnam participated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with MTR Corporation (MTR) to explore opportunities for Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in Vietnam, with a focus on integrated station development.
Tan Lan 3 positions for next wave of manufacturing FDI
Property August 30, 2026 | 10:30

Tan Lan 3 positions for next wave of manufacturing FDI

With an approximately 336-hectare site and a development model centred on manufacturing and supply-chain linkages, Tan Lan 3 Industrial Park is positioning itself as a medium- and long-term option for foreign manufacturers assessing expansion in Vietnam.
GELEX headquarters achieves LEED Gold certification in Hanoi
Green Buildings September 08, 2026 | 11:11

GELEX headquarters achieves LEED Gold certification in Hanoi

GELEX's Hanoi headquarters has achieved LEED Gold certification, marking a step forward in the company's sustainability efforts.
AMATA City Ha Long reaffirms position as a modern industrial hub, welcoming new investor
Industrial Properties September 12, 2026 | 09:00

AMATA City Ha Long reaffirms position as a modern industrial hub, welcoming new investor

On September 11, Amata City Ha Long JSC. and Trois SMT (Vietnam) Technology Co., Ltd officially signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement for the development of Trois SMT (Vietnam) Technology Plant in Quang Ninh City.

Money

Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Rising prices and land conversions set to drive rubber profits Vietnam’s bank stocks enter a new phase of selective gains
Rising prices and land conversions set to drive rubber profits
Corporate September 15, 2026 | 07:26

Rising prices and land conversions set to drive rubber profits

Vietnam's rubber industry is heading into a potentially bumper 2026-2027, with elevated natural rubber prices, stronger latex sales and substantial gains from rubber tree liquidation and plantation land conversion expected to fuel a sharp rise in corporate earnings.
Vietnam’s bank stocks enter a new phase of selective gains
Money September 14, 2026 | 14:00

Vietnam’s bank stocks enter a new phase of selective gains

Bank stocks are drawing renewed interest as Vietnam's market upgrade attracts foreign capital, but gains will be selective.
Vietnam's life insurance sector eyes growth amid widening protection gap
Insurance September 10, 2026 | 12:06

Vietnam's life insurance sector eyes growth amid widening protection gap

Vietnam's life insurance sector faces a widening protection gap, but experts say rapid ageing and a growing middle class create major opportunities.
Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership
Insurance August 27, 2026 | 16:40

Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership

Tasco Joint Stock Company (Tasco) and PVI Insurance Corporation (PVI Insurance) have expanded their cooperation through a series of agreements with four Tasco subsidiaries – Tasco Insurance, Savico, VETC Digital and Carpla Service.
VIB: customers need more value, not necessarily more cards
Smart Payment Trends August 20, 2026 | 15:15

VIB: customers need more value, not necessarily more cards

As customer needs become increasingly diverse, credit cards should remain a steadfast companion for customers throughout every stage of their personal financial journey.
VIB launches One Card, ushering in a new era of credit cards
Smart Payment Trends August 05, 2026 | 15:38

VIB launches One Card, ushering in a new era of credit cards

On August 5, VIB officially launched One Card, marking a new milestone in credit card innovation by integrating multiple card tiers, benefit schemes, privilege sets, and the capacity to evolve alongside the customer into a single card.

Infographics

[Infographic] AMATA: Industrial and Smart City Developer
Infographics February 13, 2026 | 09:00

[Infographic] AMATA: Industrial and Smart City Developer

Amata Vietnam's industrial real estate projects began in 1994. It has been contributing to transforming Vietnam into a global manufacturing and investment hub ever since.
Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress
Infographics January 21, 2026 | 10:05

Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress

With the theme “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism”, the 14th National Party Congress affirms its pivotal role as a landmark event of historic significance for Vietnam’s development.

Timeout

Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Beaches drive Vietnam’s domestic tourism boom
Timeout August 20, 2026 | 12:07

Beaches drive Vietnam’s domestic tourism boom

Vietnam’s tourism is seeing a homegrown beach boom, with Phu Quoc, Danang, Hoi An and Con Dao sweeping the momentum table.
SABECO deepens consumer engagement at Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026
Timeout August 18, 2026 | 14:32

SABECO deepens consumer engagement at Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026

SABECO is using major cultural and culinary events to connect its brands with evolving consumption occasions. Its presence at Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026
Vietnam seeks for cuisine to give tourism a competitive edge
Timeout July 16, 2026 | 10:46

Vietnam seeks for cuisine to give tourism a competitive edge

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is stepping up efforts to position Vietnamese cuisine as a strategic tourism asset.
VITM 2026 promotes digital and green tourism
Timeout April 07, 2026 | 15:00

VITM 2026 promotes digital and green tourism

A major tourism event is helping to promote sustainable development alongside environmental protection and the application of digital technology to enhance competitiveness.
Hotels & Restaurants August 28, 2026 | 09:43
National Day comes to the coast at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

National Day comes to the coast at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram is offering a programme of family activities, Vietnamese cuisine and seaside experiences for the National Day holiday.
The Insider February 12, 2026 | 08:57
Vietnam’s tourism advances sustainability in 2026

Vietnam’s tourism advances sustainability in 2026

After a stellar year marked by a record number of international tourist arrivals, Vietnam’s tourism and hospitality sectors are poised to enter an acceleration phase, shifting its focus from recovery to quality-driven growth.
Lifestyle August 17, 2026 | 10:36
Mia Luxury Collection reimagines Vietnamese heritage

Mia Luxury Collection reimagines Vietnamese heritage

Mia Luxury Collection mooncake
Entertainment August 26, 2026 | 14:58
Vietnamese heritage shines at National Day celebrations in Singapore

Vietnamese heritage shines at National Day celebrations in Singapore

Vietnamese fashion label Tsafari showcased a collection blending traditional Vietnamese heritage with Peranakan cultural influences at a programme marking Vietnam’s 81st anniversary National Day, in Singapore.

Videos

[Live] Tourism real estate seminar

CEO Seminar: Orienting Sustainable Investment and Development of Industrial Parks

CEO Seminar: Orienting Sustainable Investment and Development of Industrial Parks

VIR to Host Forum on Innovation-Led Sustainable Development

VIR to Host Forum on Innovation-Led Sustainable Development

Talkshow: Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights

Talkshow: Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights

FDI surge fuels new optimism for Vietnam’s economy

FDI surge fuels new optimism for Vietnam’s economy

Vietnamese Party leader, US President talk bilateral ties, trade issues

Vietnamese Party leader, US President talk bilateral ties, trade issues

Talkshow Media fuels standout brands

Talkshow Media fuels standout brands

AI to add 120–130 billion USD to Vietnam's economy by 2040: report

AI to add 120–130 billion USD to Vietnam's economy by 2040: report

PM celebrates groundbreaking of 300 mln USD tech hub in Hanoi

PM celebrates groundbreaking of 300 mln USD tech hub in Hanoi

Hanoi invests in heritage conservation to foster sustainable tourism development

Hanoi invests in heritage conservation to foster sustainable tourism development

EU considers Vietnam trusted, prioritised partner in Asia-Pacific: Ambassador

EU considers Vietnam trusted, prioritised partner in Asia-Pacific: Ambassador

Sports

Standard Chartered remains committed to Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race
Sports September 08, 2026 | 13:10

Standard Chartered remains committed to Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race

Standard Chartered backs Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race with new sustainability and digital features for 2026, its head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing told VIR.
Champions unveiled for National U11 Football Championship 2026
Sports August 06, 2026 | 13:41

Champions unveiled for National U11 Football Championship 2026

On August 5, the 2026 National U11 Football Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup officially concluded at the Dak Lak Provincial Indoor Sports Arena.
Halong Bay Heritage Marathon powered by Li-Ning scheduled for November
Sports August 03, 2026 | 22:58

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon powered by Li-Ning scheduled for November

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon Powered by Li-Ning will take place from November 20–22, with the main race day scheduled for November 22.
Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches
Sports July 22, 2026 | 14:39

Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches

The launch ceremony of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon – Heritage Race 2026 was held in Hanoi on July 22, officially marking the start of the journey towards this year's event.

Photos

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences
Photos April 09, 2026 | 08:00

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

Following the launch of AI-powered experiences, Grab is offering a closer look at how these solutions come to life in everyday use.
Bayer Vietnam opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh
Photos February 03, 2026 | 17:19

Bayer Vietnam opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

Bayer in collaboration with PhytoPharma inaugurated a new healthcare warehouse at Long Hau Industrial Park in Tay Ninh on January 27.
Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight
Photos December 16, 2025 | 08:00

Long Thanh International Airport receives first flight

A Boeing 787 flight departing from Tan Son Nhat International Airport landed at Long Thanh International Airport on December 15.
Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport
Photos November 22, 2025 | 11:24

Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

Long Thanh Airport is ahead of schedule to ensure operations can begin by December this year.
CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends
Photos November 19, 2025 | 15:44

CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends

Nearly 100 leaders and experts discussed investment trends and modern industrial park development at Phu My 3 on November 14.

Society

CSR Swing for the Kids
Overseas employment costs fall for Vietnamese workers SABECO strengthens community ties through Bia Saigon partnership
Overseas employment costs fall for Vietnamese workers
Society September 09, 2026 | 12:20

Overseas employment costs fall for Vietnamese workers

Vietnam is strengthening its statistical monitoring of labour migration as the cost of securing overseas employment declines and workers’ earnings at destination markets increase.
SABECO strengthens community ties through Bia Saigon partnership
Society August 24, 2026 | 15:29

SABECO strengthens community ties through Bia Saigon partnership

SABECO's Bia Saigon brand is strengthening its community engagement through a strategic partnership with Fatherland in Our Hearts.
Swing for the Kids Foundation supports school upgrades in Nghe An’s Do Luong district
Swing for the Kids November 16, 2025 | 10:00

Swing for the Kids Foundation supports school upgrades in Nghe An’s Do Luong district

VIR and donors have funded upgrades for three schools in Nghe An province’s Do Luong district, improving learning conditions for students in disadvantaged areas.
Supporting students in mountainous areas: from heart to heart
Swing for the Kids January 21, 2025 | 16:50

Supporting students in mountainous areas: from heart to heart

The Swing for the Kids scholarship fund has granted more than 21,000 scholarships for poor students and supported upgrades of learning facilities across Vietnam.
TCP and Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation empower youth through community sport yards
CSR August 26, 2026 | 15:13

TCP and Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation empower youth through community sport yards

TCP and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation continue to expand community sport yards across Vietnam.
SABECO strengthens community ties through Bia Saigon partnership
CSR August 24, 2026 | 15:29

SABECO strengthens community ties through Bia Saigon partnership

SABECO's Bia Saigon brand is strengthening its community engagement through a strategic partnership with Fatherland in Our Hearts.

World News

Vietnam advances ASEAN qualifications framework Regional cooperation crucial as Southeast Asia’s AI boom accelerates Vietnam wins first-ever Super Gold Award at World Youth Economic Forum MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth AI adoption reshapes marketing across Southeast Asia Vietnam leads region in using AI in academia
Vietnam advances ASEAN qualifications framework
World News August 21, 2026 | 17:23

Vietnam advances ASEAN qualifications framework

Vietnam is stepping up implementation of the ASEAN Qualifications Reference Framework to strengthen skills and qualifications recognition, while creating better pathways for safe, regular, and skills-based labour migration.
Regional cooperation crucial as Southeast Asia’s AI boom accelerates
World News August 13, 2026 | 17:50

Regional cooperation crucial as Southeast Asia’s AI boom accelerates

Southeast Asia’s AI boom is attracting data centres, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductor investment, but these gains do not automatically translate into a collective regional win for ASEAN.
Vietnam wins first-ever Super Gold Award at World Youth Economic Forum
World News August 04, 2026 | 17:12

Vietnam wins first-ever Super Gold Award at World Youth Economic Forum

A team of eight Vietnamese students has won the top prize at the 2026 Asia Business Simulation Grand Final.
MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth
Highlight August 03, 2026 | 23:24

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

Speaking at the opening session of the 33rd diplomatic conference in Hanoi on August 1, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan presented the Ministry of Finance's strategy for advancing international economic integration and attracting foreign investment.
AI adoption reshapes marketing across Southeast Asia
World News July 16, 2026 | 16:37

AI adoption reshapes marketing across Southeast Asia

AI is rapidly reshaping marketing across Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, as businesses move beyond experimentation to integrate the technology into their core marketing strategies, according to a new report.
Vietnam leads region in using AI in academia
World News July 15, 2026 | 15:51

Vietnam leads region in using AI in academia

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in the academic use of Gemini and boasts the highest vernacular adoption rate regionally.

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

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Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
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