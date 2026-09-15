DKSH's blueprint for resilient supply chains
As global supply chains are being reshaped by an era of unprecedented uncertainty, resilience becomes a strategic capability for businesses to anticipate changes and build long-term competitive advantage.
New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures
A new decree issued on September 9 aims to streamline contractor selection through digitalisation and stronger procurement oversight.
AEON continues Vietnam expansion with two new malls
AEON will open two new shopping malls in Thanh Hoa and Halong later this year, part of four openings planned in Vietnam for 2026.