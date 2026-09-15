SABECO: Driving growth alongside Vietnam General director Lester Tan Teck Chuan talked with VIR’s Bich Ngoc on the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development through long-standing brewing tradition in Vietnam.

Biosimilars innovation to transform Vietnamese pharma On his first business trip to Vietnam, Russell Miller, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at Enzene Biosciences, shared with VIR’s Ho Ha the company’s ambition to reshape the global biosimilars landscape through innovation and advanced manufacturing.