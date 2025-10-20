150 years of SABECO: A journey through Vietnam’s brewing heritage

To commemorate 150 years of contributing to Vietnam's brewing industry, SABECO launched its '150 Years of a Living Legacy: Ever Growing, Ever Reaching' campaign on September 10.

The initiative highlights the nation's longstanding brewing tradition, recognises the craftsmanship behind Vietnamese beer-making, and reaffirms SABECO's continued commitment to innovation and sustainable development. For more than a century, SABECO has grown into one of Vietnam's most recognised consumer brands. With well-known names such as Bia Saigon and 333, the company's products have become familiar to generations of Vietnamese consumers and an integral part of social and cultural occasions across the country. Established in 1875 from a small ice-making facility in southern Vietnam, SABECO has evolved through multiple historical and economic transitions to become a leading player in the domestic beverage industry. Its development reflects both the adaptability of Vietnamese enterprises and the growing sophistication of the national consumer market. Today, SABECO represents both the continuity of a long-standing brewing tradition and the modernisation and global integration of Vietnam's food and beverage sector. The campaign serves as both recognition of this journey and confirmation of the company's strategy to combine heritage with innovation while advancing sustainability and value creation for the wider community.

The '150 Years of a Living Legacy' initiative reflects SABECO's ongoing effort to connect its century-and-a-half history with communities nationally. Beyond simply marking a milestone, it seeks to strengthen ties with localities where the company operates, turning each stop along the route into an occasion to recognise shared achievements and community values. Launched on September 12, the heritage journey will run until November 19, travelling through nine destinations across Vietnam. Starting in Ho Chi Minh City, where SABECO's brewing tradition originated, the journey continues through Can Tho, Vinh Long, Vung Tau, Daklak, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Nghe An, before concluding in Hanoi. The route symbolically connects the country from south to north, reflecting SABECO's long-standing presence across regions and its role in accompanying national development.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the birthplace of Bia Saigon, the event revisited SABECO's 150-year transformative journey. In Vinh Long, the focus was on the company's $24 million investment in the modern Vinh Long Brewery, which serves as a key production site in the Mekong Delta. As the journey moves through the Central Highlands and northern provinces, each stop highlights SABECO's engagement with local communities. In Daklak, the company celebrates the region's cultural diversity and the growing importance of sustainable production. In Nghe An, SABECO emphasises its continued investment in the Nghe An Brewery alongside various community-driven initiatives supporting local livelihoods. The heritage journey will finish with a closing gala in Hanoi on November 18-19, marking the end of a national tour that has strengthened SABECO's connection with consumers and partners across the country. Rather than a single commemorative event, the journey represents a continued dialogue between the company and the communities that have shaped its development over the past 150 years.

At the heart of the campaign is 'Legacy On The Move', a bus tour designed to bring SABECO's long-standing story closer to the public. Combining the features of a museum and a city tour, the bus offers visitors an opportunity to explore the company's heritage through curated displays, photographs, signature products, and traditional performances, all while travelling through local cultural landmarks. More than a showcase, the bus serves as a symbolic bridge linking SABECO's past, present, and future. Since the beginning of its journey in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12, the bus has travelled through key destinations including Can Tho, Vinh Long, and Vung Tau. Each stop represents a connection between the brand and local communities, highlighting a shared sense of pride and identity developed over generations.

Inside the bus, visitors are introduced to interactive installations tracing the evolution of Vietnam's brewing industry alongside SABECO's own milestones. The exhibition pays tribute to generations of brewers who have contributed to the company's growth, while also illustrating its commitment to sustainable practices and community development. At every stop, automated recycling machines are made available for cans and bottles, encouraging visitors to adopt environmentally responsible habits and reinforce SABECO's message of sustainability in daily life.

Running alongside 'Legacy On The Move', SABECO's 'Legacy Nights' series is taking place across five key cities (Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long, Khanh Hoa, Daklak and Hanoi) from September 12 to November 19. More than an entertainment event, the series offers an immersive cultural experience that brings to life SABECO's 150-year brewing heritage and its connection with local communities. A central highlight of 'Heritage Nights' is the 150 years of heritage imprints exhibition, which traces SABECO's development through different historical phases. Complementing this is the Rising Legacy zone, where visitors can explore SABECO's flagship brands, Bia Saigon, 333, and Lac Viet, each reflecting a story of craftsmanship, resilience, and Vietnamese pride.

The connected legacy art installation adds a creative dimension to the experience. Using stones crafted from recycled beer cans, the piece symbolises SABECO's enduring commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, values ​​increasingly embedded in its operations and community programmes. Beyond celebrating tradition, 'Legacy Nights' also features environmental, social, and governance initiatives, including smart recycling stations, community engagement areas, and interactive activities that encourage visitors to adopt more sustainable practices. These efforts reflect SABECO's broader vision of promoting Vietnamese heritage while supporting the country's sustainable growth and social progress.

As part of the campaign, SABECO has also launched a national recognition scheme in collaboration with Dai Doan Ket newspaper, under the strategic guidance of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. The initiative seeks to honour 150 unsung heroes, ordinary individuals whose actions of kindness, creativity, and resilience reflect the Vietnamese spirit and contribute to the country's sustainable development. Among them, 15 of the most inspiring stories will be selected through public voting on the programme's official website, helping to amplify messages of unity, compassion, and shared progress within the community. According to Lester Tan, CEO of SABECO, the '150 Years of a Living Legacy' campaign embodies the company's enduring values ​​of renewing spirit, innovation, and social responsibility. “From tradition to innovation, SABECO's legacy has been built on creativity, perseverance, and a deep commitment to community development. The campaign is a tribute to these principles, reflecting our pride in a long-standing heritage while reaffirming our determination to contribute to Vietnam's sustainable future,” said Tan. Tan further added that the campaign also represents SABECO's broader aspiration to grow alongside the nation, a partnership that continues to define the company's identity, drive its progress, and inspire its journey towards a thriving and sustainable future.

SABECO's brewing journey traces its roots back to 1875, when a small ice-making workshop was established in southern Vietnam. At a time when beer brewing was a novel craft, the determination and ingenuity of early brewers laid the foundation for what would later become one of the country's most enduring industries, a source of national pride and cultural identity. From the 1940s to the 1970s, 333 and Saigon Beer gradually became familiar names in household items across southern Vietnam, deeply embedded in the region's dining and social culture. Following national reunification in 1975, the establishment of the Saigon Brewery marked a new chapter in the company's growth. Through the 1980s and 1990s, SABECO continued to expand its production network and launched new product lines such as Saigon Export and Saigon Lager, strengthening its position as a leading name in Vietnam's beverage industry. In 1993, the merger of three southern breweries created a larger production system spanning 11 provinces and cities, forming Saigon Beer Company, the precursor to today's Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO).

Stepping into the 21st century, SABECO accelerated its modernisation and restructuring process. The company became a public joint-stock entity through equitisation in 2008, paving the way for stronger governance and sustainable growth. By 2010, annual sales had surpassed one billion litres, underscoring the scale and potential of Vietnam's domestic beer industry. In 2016, SABECO's listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange marked another significant milestone, a reflection of its transformation into a modern, transparent, and globally oriented enterprise.